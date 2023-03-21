Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – One man is dead after a customer at a Middleton auto dealership shot one of its employees over a previous vehicle purchase, the Middleton Police Dept. revealed Tuesday morning.

The police department is now investigating the man’s death as a homicide and has taken a 23-year-old Fitchburg woman into custody. The suspect, Jakira Anderson, has been booked on a count of first-degree intentional homicide, the police statement said.

According to police, they found the victim, whose name has not been released, when officers responded to a disturbance at MSI Auto Sales, in the 3000 block of Parmenter Street, shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Anderson was found in Madison about two hours later and arrested.

Jakira Anderson, 23, was arrested on a first-degree intentional homicide count after a shooting...
Jakira Anderson, 23, was arrested on a first-degree intentional homicide count after a shooting involving an employee at a Middleton auto dealership.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand explained during a Monday afternoon news conference that investigators considered the shooting an isolated incident and they do not believe there is a threat to the greater community.

The investigation into the shooting is still underway. The police department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 608-824-7300 or Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be left online at P3Tips.com.

Multiple units respond to Middleton's Parmenter Street.
Multiple units respond to Middleton's Parmenter Street.(NBC15)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
Monona Fire
Monona FD: One dead, multiple displaced after apartment fire
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown
Badger Women’s Hockey will go to National Championships

Latest News

Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates debate as voting begins
The exhibition was conceived by Dane Co. teenagers and the artwork is created by Dane Co. teen...
Mise-en-scène exhibition at MMoCA features Dane Co. teen artists
The artwork was created by 11 teenage artists, and the exhibition was organized by Dane Co....
Mise-en-scène exhibition at MMoCA features Dane Co. teen artists
Artwork is created by Dane Co. teens and the exhibition was organized by Dane Co. teens part of...
New exhibition created by Dane Co. teens opens at MMoCA