MISE-EN-SCÈNE exhibition showcases Dane Co. teen artists

Eleven Dane Co. teen artists were hand selected to be featured in this year's annual Teen Forum
Eleven Dane Co. teen artists were hand selected to be featured in this year's annual Teen Forum exhibition.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An exhibition open for viewing at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art features the artwork of Dane County teen artists, also curated by a team of Dane County teenagers.

Titled MISE-EN-SCÈNE, the French term translates to “put into the scene” and is used commonly to describe all the elements that make up a stage or movie set: lighting, costumes, scenery, props and other details that characterize a space.

The museum’s Teen Forum put out a call for artists last fall, and selected works by eleven teen artists to be shown in the exhibition which will be on display through August 6. The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) Teen Forum program is made up of a group of teenagers within Dane County selected to learn the ins and outs of working in a museum.

Members of the museum as well as a featured artist join The Morning Show Tuesday.

