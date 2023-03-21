New London Police searching for missing child, parent

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking for help to check on the welfare of a child and a parent not seen since Monday.

New London Police said 12-year-old Chason R. Moore left New London around 7:30 a.m. Monday with his father, 45-year-old Jason B. Moore, to get an oil change in Appleton.

Police say Jason has some past history of mental illness. They have not been seen or heard from since Monday.

Jason is believed to be driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata 4 door, black in color with license plate of ABM 6375. If contact is made with Chason or Jason, please contact the New London Police Department at 920-982-8505.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.