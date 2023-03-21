Organization holds gift card collection for displaced Monona residents after fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison organization is collecting gift cards to go toward Monona residents displaced after a large fire over the weekend where one person was found dead.

NewBridge Madison explained that all of the residents of the apartment complex on the 300 block of Owen Road were driven from their homes Saturday and many people left with just the pajamas on their back during the fire.

The organization is teaming up with Meridian Group and the American Red Cross to provide services for these residents at St. Stephens Lutheran Church. Residents staying at the church have bedding, food, some clothing, toiletries and other essentials, but NewBridge wants to connect them with more resources.

Monona Fire (WMTV)

Those who wish to help out are encouraged to buy various gift cards in small increments, with $25 being suggested. Companies such as Walmart, Target, Walgreens and Kwik Trip were all listed as potential options. People can drop off the gift cards at two of NewBridge’s Madison offices and the Monona Senior Center:

NewBridge office - 1625 Northport Dr, #125, Madison, WI 53704

NewBridge office - 5724 Raymond Dr., Madison, WI 53711

Monona Senior Center - 1011 Nichols Rd, Monona, WI 53716

Fire at apartment building in Monona (Jeff Wagner)

According to Monona Fire Department, multiple area crews were dispatched at 3:45 a.m. to the 300 block of Owen Road for a fire alarm. Multiple callers then reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a 70-unit apartment complex.

Officials said the second floor had heavy smoke and a Box Alarm was initiated six minutes after the initial caller. Multiple area crews responded to the scene at the Monona Hills Apartments. Monona Fire Department said crews found the person’s body after the fire, though the cause of death has not been identified yet.

In an update Saturday night, officials said the fire seemed to have started unintentionally and that the building remains uninhabitable. As the investigation continues, damage estimates are likely to exceed $2 million.

Those who were impacted by the fire and need help were asked to call 1-800-236-8680.

