Williams’ 25 lead Charlotte past Milwaukee in CBI 76-65

basketball generic
basketball generic(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brice Williams scored 25 points and Charlotte beat Milwaukee 76-65 on Monday night in the CBI Tournament quarterfinals.

Williams had five rebounds and three blocks for the 49ers (20-14). Jackson Threadgill scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Lu’Cye Patterson was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (22-12) were led in scoring by BJ Freeman, who finished with 15 points. Milwaukee also got 13 points, six rebounds and two steals from Markeith Browning II. Justin Thomas also put up nine points.

___

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
Monona Fire
Monona FD: One dead, multiple displaced after apartment fire
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing
Badger Women’s Hockey will go to National Championships

Latest News

Badgers women's hockey team celebrates championship win
Badgers women’s hockey celebrates National Championship win
Wisconsin Badgers Women’s Hockey is once again on top of the collegiate hockey world, winning...
“It’s more than hockey” for Wisconsin fans celebrating title win
Badgers women’s hockey holds welcome event following National Championship win
Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) shoots over Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro (13) in the...
Michigan State outlasts Marquette; Izzo back to Sweet 16