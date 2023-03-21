Wisconsin Democrats roll out bill to restore pre-Roe abortion laws

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A new Democratic-backed bill aims to restore abortion access laws in Wisconsin to what they were just prior to last summer’s decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade, Gov. Tony Evers said during a Tuesday news conference unveiling the proposal.

Evers previously rejected a Republican proposal that was eventually defeated in the legislature that would create exceptions allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest. The governor reiterated his stance that he would not back any proposal that restricted abortion access beyond what existed right before the Supreme Court decision.

“(Republicans) had every opportunity to do the right thing,” Evers said. “Even as we saw our state, our health care systems, our doctors, and Wisconsin women and families thrown into chaos and uncertainty, they refused (to repeal the 1849 law).”

The language of the bill, which was introduced by two Madison lawmakers, fully strikes down the 1849 abortion law that barred the procedure in all cases, except for when the life of the mother is at stake, from the time on inception as well as two references to the law in other sections of the Wisconsin code. Because none of the abortion statutes passed since the Roe decision was removed from the books they would remain in effect.

“This bill will simply restore access to safe, legal abortion in Wisconsin to what it was on June 23, 2022—nothing more, and nothing less,” Evers said, pointing to the date before the 6-3 verdict in Dobbs v. Jackson struck down the high court’s previous rulings on abortion.

“Women—not politicians—are the only ones who should make decisions about their bodies, lives, and health,” State Senator Kelda Roys said in a statement released by the Evers Administration. “Everyone knows someone who will need an abortion, and no one should be treated like a criminal when they do.”

Roys asserted Wisconsinites overwhelmingly wanted to see Roe restored. Evers statement pointed to a Marquette Law School poll which he said nearly six and ten Wisconsin voters back safe, and legal access to abortion, and more than 60 percent disapproved of the Supreme Court decision. The most recent MU poll, released in late January found 64 percent opposed overturning Roe.

“It’s growing increasingly tiring for people in this building to accept the premise that restoring Roe and access to safe, legal abortions are radical ideas that only Democrats support,” Evers continued, adding independents, Republicans, and Wisconsinites do as well.

The other Madison lawmaker, Rep. Lisa Subeck, rolling out Monday’s bill echoed the Democrats position that it would not go any further toward increasing abortion access than what was law last year and that it was focused on restoring to women the freedom to make their own reproductive decisions.

“Abortion is healthcare,” she argued. “As long as doctors face the threat of prosecution for providing basic reproductive healthcare, and as long as extremist Republicans continue putting politics ahead of our rights, patients will not have access to the abortion care they need in our state.”

Evers, Roys, and Subeck were joined at the news conference by the minority leaders of both chambers of the legislature, Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) and Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine), along with Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul for the announcement.

