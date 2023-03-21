Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is accused of murdering his parents in their home. Criminal charges have now been filed against a suspect in a double homicide that happened in the Town of Wolf River.

The town is now mourning after Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two dead are the owners of the Union Star Cheese Factory in Zittau, 72-year-old David Metzig and 71-year-old Jan Metzig.

Their son, Erik Metzig, is facing charges in their deaths.

A criminal complaint said David and Jan were found in their home by one of their other sons and authorities conducting a welfare check. They were found dead with gunshot wounds. A gun was found on the kitchen counter, the complaint says. The criminal complaint said the gun was an AR platform rifle that a brother told authorities Erik had shown an interest in recently.

Erik Metzig was later found at a YMCA in Kimberly, where the complaint said he told a staff member he was upset about family and looking for an apartment. Metzig had been living with his parents at the time of their deaths.

The criminal complaint said police found red smears believed to be blood in his car. A detective noted in the complaint that Metzig was wearing “yellow toned shooting glasses” and that “these types of glasses are regularly worn and gun ranges to provide eye protection while shooting.”

The criminal complaint also said authorities found a journal in Metzig’s bedroom detailing that he wanted to eliminate his parents and make it look like they disappeared while out for a walk.

In the garage at the Metzig home where the complaint said Erik usually parked his car, authorities reportedly found a Glock 9mm handgun in a garbage bag. The criminal complaint said this is important because several unfired 9mm bullets were found near the bodies of David and Jan.

Erik Metzig faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted. He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

