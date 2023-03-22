Active Weather Continues Across the Region

Rain and Snow Will be Likely Tonight
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Mild Temperatures Today
  • Rain and Snow Tonight
  • More Snow Friday Night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are tracking multiple rounds of precipitation that will be moving through our area over the next several days. The next round will due to an area of low pressure moving in from the southwest. Showers are expected to develop tonight and continue into Thursday morning. Some snow may mix in as well.

Another round of rain and snow showers will be likely Friday night into Saturday as another wave of low pressure moves in from the west. Accumulation of around an inch will be possible in some locations. High temperatures will be mild through the period.

The snow will come to an end by midday Saturday and dry weather is expected through the rest of the weekend. Sunshine returns on Sunday with high pressure building in from the west. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s through the weekend.

Today: Cloudy with a few morning sprinkles. High: 53. Wind SW 10-15.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain/snow likely. Low: 32. Wind: Becoming N 5-10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow in the morning. High: 42.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 46.

