Badgers Lead Oregon at Half 27-26 in NIT Quarterfinals

(WSAW)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been a close game throughout the first half, but Wisconsin leads Oregon 27-26 at halftime.

The Beavers jumped out to a 4-0 lead at the start, but since then the teams have played back and fourth all night.

Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl both have five points each for UW, while Max Klesmit, Chucky Hepburn, and Connor Essegian each have four for the Badgers.

The winner of the game heads to Las Vegas for the NIT Final Four.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
Monona Fire
Monona FD: One dead, multiple displaced after apartment fire

Latest News

basketball generic
Williams’ 25 lead Charlotte past Milwaukee in CBI 76-65
Badgers women's hockey team celebrates championship win
Badgers women’s hockey celebrates National Championship win
Wisconsin Badgers Women’s Hockey is once again on top of the collegiate hockey world, winning...
“It’s more than hockey” for Wisconsin fans celebrating title win
Badgers women’s hockey holds welcome event following National Championship win