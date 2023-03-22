Badgers Lead Oregon at Half 27-26 in NIT Quarterfinals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been a close game throughout the first half, but Wisconsin leads Oregon 27-26 at halftime.

The Beavers jumped out to a 4-0 lead at the start, but since then the teams have played back and fourth all night.

Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl both have five points each for UW, while Max Klesmit, Chucky Hepburn, and Connor Essegian each have four for the Badgers.

The winner of the game heads to Las Vegas for the NIT Final Four.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.