Clydesdales coming back to Brat Fest

The Budweiser Clydesdales visit Brat Fest in April 17, 2023.
The Budweiser Clydesdales visit Brat Fest in April 17, 2023.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A brat and a beer go together like… well, Brat Fest and Madison. So, who better to drop by the popular summertime festival than the Budweiser Clydesdales?

On Wednesday, organizers assured brat lovers, “we are NOT horsing around” when they revealed the world-famous horses were coming back to the event. The Clydesdales are expected to make a few trips through the Alliant Energy Center parking lot. What times they will be there is expected to be released at a later date.

They will most likely have their blinders on, meaning you don’t have to worry about them seeing you if you happen to have a Wisconsin craft brew in your hand.

And, you can be sure there will a brat waiting for Dalmatian who rides shotgun on the stagecoach on Take Your Brat to Work Day!

