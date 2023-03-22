County Board members call for Henry Vilas Zoo director’s removal after reaching settlement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors are calling for the termination of the Henry Vilas Zoo director after a settlement was reached regarding sexual assault allegations.

A researcher accused Henry Vilas Zoo Director Ronda Schwetz of sexually assaulting him in a shared hotel room during a Association of Zoos and Aquariums conference in Seattle back in 2018. A letter forwarded to the Board by the county’s Human Resources Director Amy Utzig stated that an investigation, which included interviews from Schwetz and the alleged victim, found no wrongdoing on the part of Schwetz. A second investigation was conducted in 2021 when new allegations were brought forward, which also did not find evidence to determine if misconduct had taken place.

“To be clear, the settlement involving Director Schwetz, the AZA and the insurance company that is discussed in today’s news accounts stems from previous allegations the county has already investigated. Dane County takes claims of misconduct by and towards our employees seriously and investigates allegations when we learn of them,” Utzig said.

Dane County now has to pay $500,000 to settle allegations of sexual assault, Board Chair Patrick Miles confirmed. Miles said regardless, it was a “very bad situation with poor judgement” on Schwetz’s part. Miles and 25 other board members are asking Dane County Executive Joe Parisi to fire Schwetz.

“So that’s what we’re asking for and also, when we think about it down the road, how can we expect to hold anyone else accountable if we don’t do it now?” said Miles.

Schwetz told NBC15 in a statement that she was thankful the lawsuit had been resolved and contended that she did not do anything wrong.

“I firmly deny any wrongdoing,” Schwetz said. “In consultation with my legal advisors and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums I have agreed to settle the case so that my family and I can move forward with our lives. It is time for me to focus my full attention now to the important work of wildlife conservation and education in our community.”

NBC15 has also reached out to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for comment and will update this story with its response.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.