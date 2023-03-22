Cross Plains café to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) -The Vessel Café will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants Wednesday.

The café and restaurant in Cross Plains, which opened in the summer of 2021, with menu highlights such as their biscuits and gravy, pancakes, and cinnamon rolls.

Owners Krystal and Shaun Williams opened the café in the summer of 2021 with a goal of having a place for community to gather, with good conversation. The two say they decided to name their café Vessel to represent it being a ‘Vessel for people to gather.’

The community is invited to come and watch the process as the ABR team is slated to be filming from 9a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 22.

Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured.

