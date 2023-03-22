Cross Plains police honor dream of boy who died last month

Cross Plains police honor dream of boy who died last month
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains Police Department paid tribute to the dream of an eleven-year-old boy who died last month on Tuesday night by making him an honorary officer.

Micol South had looked forward to the day he would one day he would carry a badge. Sadly, he never was able to fulfill his ambition, passing away last month at American Family Children’s Hospital.

Alongside a room full of family and friends, Micol’s mother Susan Pertzborn and Public Safety Committee Chairperson Doug Brunner joined an inauguration ceremony, making the boy “a new and permanent member.” During the event, Micol’s mother was presented a plaque with a gold-plated badge in her son’s honor.

The police department shared images from the ceremony on its Facebook page on Wednesday, describing Micol as a fun-loving middle schooler who as quick witted with a bright, infectious smile.

Micol’s obituary states memorials may be made to Joseph Pertzborn at Lake Ridge Bank in memory of Micol South.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

