Fitchburg officers find shell casings after multiple reports of shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers discovered two shell casings after multiple reports of shots fired early Tuesday morning in Fitchburg.

Fitchburg Police Department officers headed to the 2400 block of Post Road around 2 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls. Police found the shell casings near the entrance to an apartment building.

The department noted that no one reported being hurt and there was no evidence of property damage.

Anyone who has information on this shots fired incident was encouraged to call the department at 608-270-4300, or leave an anonymous tip with the Madison Crime Stoppers online or by calling 608-266-6014.

