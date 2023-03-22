Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span

POCAHONTAS Va. (WVVA) - Namine is a 2-year-old Great Dane that belongs to Tanya Dubbs of Pocahontas, Virginia. Last Wednesday Namine began the process of having 21 puppies. Dubbs says it took Namine 27 hours to have all the pups, unfortunately two passed away shortly after birth. However, Namine is still very much busy with the other 19.

“Out of all of her puppies all of them were over a pound except two. The one was .94 ounces and the other one was .98 ounces. The next day I weighed them and everybody had gained anywhere from two to five ounces,” said Dubbs.

Dubbs says she expected Namine to have quite a few pups because of her size but says she didn’t expect 21.

“I figured you know probably about 13, 14. So we got up to 16 and then she had another one. I was sitting on the bed and she was on the bed with me and I was talking to a friend of mine and I heard a gush of fluid and I looked over and I said we have another puppy,” said Dubbs.

Dubbs says that Namine has a unique back story. Last year she was hit by a truck after getting out of the house. It injured her side and one of her eyes. After 16 grueling hours Namine was found and treated for her wounds.

“I called her and she stopped and looked at me and she came running to me. She’s got the scar on one side. It tore up her eye. She’s still here, we got our girl back,” said Dubbs.

Dubbs says she plans to sell the pups once their weaned from their mother in a few of weeks. Adding that the money from the first pup sold will benefit the Tazewell County Animal Shelter.

We reached out to the American Kennel Club to see how Namine’s litter of pups stacks up to others. When we find out that information we will the story.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.