Madison mayoral candidate Reyes pushes for heavier consideration of BRT

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A major redesign of Madison Metro routes to include rapid transit lines is being criticized by the incumbent’s challenger in the upcoming mayoral race.

Gloria Reyes argues the plan developed under Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway needs more work, even though construction is already underway. Reyes says the Bus Rapid Transit plan was not fully thought out. She says the new route system is a radical change to how Madison Metro currently operates.

Madison’s Title VI report concerns Reyes the most. Title VI states the City of Madison and Metro Transit will ensure no person is discriminated against under any program or activity. The last time Madison completed a Title VI report was in 2019.

“Madison has unique conditions that make taking plans from another city and expecting them to work here impossible,” Reyes said.

Opponent, Incumbent Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, says she feels confident about the plan in place.

“I don’t know why some folks are so focused on it. What I can say is that our community has been talking about rapid transit for over 30 years,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Reyes says she worries about equal bus accessibility after speaking with members of the community.

“These are real life concerns of people of having to walk miles away, a couple of blocks away. It’s really impacting our vulnerable populations,” she said.

Rhodes-Conway says everyone benefits from this system and some to a higher degree.

“Our Latinx community will have 120% increase access. Our Black community will have a 92% increase in access and low-income neighbors will have over 90% increase access,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Both candidates say Bus Rapid Transit is something they are both passionate about.

“Bottom line I am not against BRT. I am against not having a well thought out plan and as mayor there would be no silence around this issue,” Reyes said.

“No, I am actually really proud of the way we did this project and the process that we went through,” Rhodes-Conway said. “There is a tremendous amount of community engagement on the front in of the goals of the project but also around the routing through many iterations.”

The spring election takes place on April 4th.

