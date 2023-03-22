Madison nonprofit, Two Men and a Truck team up to help senior residents around the house

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of a Madison nonprofit worked together Tuesday to help older adults move things out of their homes.

For the ninth year, Two Men and a Truck and Sharing Active Independent Lives, otherwise known as SAIL, partnered to help Madison-area residents with moving. The partnership is aimed at Madisonians over 55 who want to continue living freely on their own.

The team worked doing a range of tasks, from moving a piece of furniture a few inches, to helping clean hard-to-reach places, to removing furniture entirely.

It took SAIL about 20 minutes per house so the teams could help as many people as possible.

“We’re ultimately seeing a lot of joy and a lot of appreciation to even get a piece of furniture moved a couple of inches so that they can dust behind there and the joy that bring is probably the best part of it,” SAIL Program Director Nicole Shafer said.

This year, SAIL had about 20 seniors on their list who needed help around the house.

