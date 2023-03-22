Man, 23, dies in crash following pursuit by Wisconsin police

Police say a man who fled from officers during a pursuit that reached speeds of about 100 mph died early Wednesday after his car crashed into a ravine near Milwaukee
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A man who fled from police during a pursuit that reached speeds of about 100 mph (161 kph) died early Wednesday after his car crashed into a ravine near Milwaukee, police said.

The Cudahy Police Department initiated the pursuit around 3 a.m. after a vehicle with an improperly displayed registration was spotted speeding and deviating from its lane.

The pursuit went on for about 3.4 miles (5.5 kilometers), with speeds topping out around 100 mph (161 kph) before the officers terminated the chase after they lost sight of the car, police said.

About 40 minutes after the pursuit was terminated, the South Milwaukee Police Department located the vehicle in a ravine and discovered that the driver, a 23-year-old man, had died, WTMJ-TV reported.

Cudahy police later learned that the decreased man had a warrant for his arrest.

The crash is being investigated by the South Milwaukee Police Department.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
Multiple units respond to Middleton's Parmenter Street.
One arrested after shooting at Middleton business

Latest News

A MPD squad car on fire on Saturday
Wisconsin Assembly approves tougher felony riot penalties
Wisconsin moves to toughen reckless driving penalties
prison
Wisconsin lawmakers pass bill to clarify cash bail amendment
gavel
Wisconsin Assembly approves parole commission bill
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Legislature allows conversion therapy for patients