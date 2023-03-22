MPD: Man on parole arrested after officer saw gun during traffic stop
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man on parole for a previous weapons violation was arrested Monday night after an officer noticed a handgun poking out from under the driver’s seat during a routine traffic stop.
The officer pulled over a 35-year-old man around 11:30 p.m. on East Washington Avenue near Zeier Road, according to the Madison Police Department.
Besides the gun, MPD also found THC and methamphetamine while searching the vehicle.
He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of meth, possession with intent to deliver THC and a probation hold.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.