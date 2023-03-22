MPD: Man on parole arrested after officer saw gun during traffic stop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man on parole for a previous weapons violation was arrested Monday night after an officer noticed a handgun poking out from under the driver’s seat during a routine traffic stop.

The officer pulled over a 35-year-old man around 11:30 p.m. on East Washington Avenue near Zeier Road, according to the Madison Police Department.

Besides the gun, MPD also found THC and methamphetamine while searching the vehicle.

He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of meth, possession with intent to deliver THC and a probation hold.

