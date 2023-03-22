Name of man killed in Middleton shooting released

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has named the man who died after a shooting at a Middleton auto dealership.

The medical examiner’s office stated that Kawsu Samba, 34, was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Monday. His preliminary cause of death is homicidal firearm related trauma, the agency indicated.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office completed the forensic autopsy on Wednesday and noted that additional testing is underway.

The City of Middleton Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.

The suspect accused in the killing, Jakira Anderson, appeared in court Wednesday where her cash bond was set at $1 million. Anderson has been booked on a count of first-degree intentional homicide.

According to police, they found the victim when officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at MSI Auto, in the 3000 block of Parmenter Street.

