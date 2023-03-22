Name released of woman found dead in massive Monona fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The name of the woman found dead after massive fire that displaced dozens of residents at a Monona apartment complex over the weekend has been released.

She has been identified as Annette Dorenzo, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office reported on Wednesday. The Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause of her death. The office performed an autopsy on Dorenzo, 64, the day after the March 18 fire and plans to conduct more testing.

Dorenzo’s body was located following the fire early Saturday morning, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Apartment fire in Monona displaces residents (Marcus Aarsvold)

The Monona Fire Dept. reported over the weekend that multiple departments were called to the Monona Hills Apartments, in the 300 block of Owen Road, around 3 a.m. that Saturday after multiple callers say smoke and flames coming from the 70-unit complex.

In an update that evening, the fire department indicated the fire was likely unintentional and estimated the damage at more than $2 million.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.