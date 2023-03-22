Name released of woman found dead in massive Monona fire

Monona Fire
Monona Fire(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The name of the woman found dead after massive fire that displaced dozens of residents at a Monona apartment complex over the weekend has been released.

She has been identified as Annette Dorenzo, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office reported on Wednesday. The Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause of her death. The office performed an autopsy on Dorenzo, 64, the day after the March 18 fire and plans to conduct more testing.

Dorenzo’s body was located following the fire early Saturday morning, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Apartment fire in Monona displaces residents
Apartment fire in Monona displaces residents(Marcus Aarsvold)

The Monona Fire Dept. reported over the weekend that multiple departments were called to the Monona Hills Apartments, in the 300 block of Owen Road, around 3 a.m. that Saturday after multiple callers say smoke and flames coming from the 70-unit complex.

In an update that evening, the fire department indicated the fire was likely unintentional and estimated the damage at more than $2 million.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
Multiple units respond to Middleton's Parmenter Street.
One arrested after shooting at Middleton business

Latest News

Generic image of crash scene
Name of woman killed in Dane Co. crash released
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Missing New London son, father found safe in Florida
Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents
New London father & son, not seen since Monday, found in Florida