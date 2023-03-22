Name of woman killed in Dane Co. crash released

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Wis. (WMTV) – The name of the Mount Horeb woman who died Friday evening when her car crashed in the Town of Springdale has been released.

On Wednesday, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner identified her as Carin Chase and stated its preliminary investigation indicated Chase, 36, died as results of the injuries she suffered in the wreck.

On Monday, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Chase was alone in her vehicle at the time. Its statement did not indicate what led to the crash, which happened around 6:45 p.m. along U.S. Hwy. 151, west of Co. Hwy. PD. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed U.S. Hwy. 151 at Co. Hwy. PD and its southbound on-ramp while a crash reconstruction team investigated. The medical examiner added its office and the Sheriff’s Office are still investigating her death.

