New London father & son, not seen since Monday, found in Florida

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WMTV) – A New London man and his son were found early Wednesday morning in Florida after the father asked a police officer for directions to his daughter’s house, the New London Police Dept. reported.

According to its update, Jason Moore had approached the St. Petersburg officer around 5 a.m. Moore, 45, was with his son, Chason, at the time. When checking Moore’s vehicle and Chason’s name in the National Crime Information Center, the officer discovered the welfare check alert from the New London Police Department.

Chason was then taken by St. Petersburg police to his adult sister’s home. The twelve-year-old was safe and unharmed, NLPD noted, and his mother is expected to bring him back to Wisconsin soon.

The police department did not provide any other information on Jason Moore. It added that no arrests have been made but indicated investigators are still working with the Waupaca Co. DA’s Office on the case.

On Monday morning, the New London Police Department asked the public for help finding Jason and Chason Moore. They said at the time that neither of them had been seen since 7:30 a.m. that day when Moore left to get an oil change in Appleton.

