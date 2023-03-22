Pet of the Week: Meet Courtney!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Courtney - this week’s pet of the week!

Courtney is a three-month-old Retriever and Labrador mix. She weighs about 12 pounds.

She is a very sweet, young pup and is excited for a new adventure with her new family. Courtney would do best in a home that will provide lots of play time, toys and treats.

You can watch the interview with Courtney attached to this story to learn more about her.

If Courtney sounds like a good fit for you, visit the Dane County Humane Society’s website to learn more about the adoption process.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.