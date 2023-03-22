Pet of the Week: Meet Courtney!

Meet Courtney - this week’s pet of the week!
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Courtney - this week’s pet of the week!

Courtney is a three-month-old Retriever and Labrador mix. She weighs about 12 pounds.

She is a very sweet, young pup and is excited for a new adventure with her new family. Courtney would do best in a home that will provide lots of play time, toys and treats.

You can watch the interview with Courtney attached to this story to learn more about her.

If Courtney sounds like a good fit for you, visit the Dane County Humane Society’s website to learn more about the adoption process.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
Multiple units respond to Middleton's Parmenter Street.
One arrested after shooting at Middleton business

Latest News

Meet Courtney - this week’s pet of the week!
Pet of the Week: Meet Courtney!
Generic image of crash scene
Name of woman killed in Dane Co. crash released
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Missing New London son, father found safe in Florida
Apartment fire in Monona displaces residents
Name released of woman found dead in massive Monona fire