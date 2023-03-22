Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s circus coming to Milwaukee this fall

A rendering shows the 360-degree stage of the reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum& Bailey®...
A rendering shows the 360-degree stage of the reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum& Bailey® Presents The Greatest Show On Earth®. Set on the ultimate playground, the show will includefour jaw-dropping new acts, featuring apparatus innovations developed exclusively for Ringling. Shown here, the Triangular Highwire introduces a fresh twist on a circus favorite, with four performers onthree25-foot high wires connected in a triangular formation 25-feet above the arena floor. The Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze will captivate audiences featuring nine trapeze artists soaring from front to back, side to side, and diagonally. The Greatest Show On Earth debuts September 2023, and will tour 50 cities across North America. Tickets for the first 19 cities are on sale now via Ringling.com(Feld Entertainment)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s “The Greatest Show On Earth” will be coming to Milwaukee with six performances this year.

The circus revealed Tuesday that it will be the first time it is coming back to Milwaukee in 25 years. “The Greatest Show On Earth” will take place from Oct. 13-15 at Fiserv Forum.

The circus detailed never-before-seen acts that include using highwire, trapeze and bicycles, as well as musical performances and aerial artistry. The acts listed did not include the use of any animals.

Kenneth Feld, chair and chief executive officer of Feld Entertainment, stated they wanted to start fresh.

“We’re reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection and moments of togetherness,” Feld said. “To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth.

The show’s 75 performers are coming from all over the world, including Ethiopia, Ukraine and Spain.

