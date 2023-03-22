Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s circus coming to Milwaukee this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s “The Greatest Show On Earth” will be coming to Milwaukee with six performances this year.

The circus revealed Tuesday that it will be the first time it is coming back to Milwaukee in 25 years. “The Greatest Show On Earth” will take place from Oct. 13-15 at Fiserv Forum.

The circus detailed never-before-seen acts that include using highwire, trapeze and bicycles, as well as musical performances and aerial artistry. The acts listed did not include the use of any animals.

Kenneth Feld, chair and chief executive officer of Feld Entertainment, stated they wanted to start fresh.

“We’re reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection and moments of togetherness,” Feld said. “To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth.”

The show’s 75 performers are coming from all over the world, including Ethiopia, Ukraine and Spain.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.