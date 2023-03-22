Watching wintry precip chances

Potential for accumulating snow
Chance for rain/sleet overnight.
Chance for rain/sleet overnight.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
  • Light rain/sleet overnight
  • Cooler Thursday, clearing skies
  • Watching snow chance to start the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Skies remain overcast tonight, with temperatures falling near freezing. A small system will be passing to our south and will spark up a few spots of light rain or sleet after midnight. Some of that could linger into the very early morning commute Thursday.

Skies will slowly be clearing through the day tomorrow, we’ll likely be able to see a little bit of a sunset in the evening. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side though, only reaching the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Friday is quiet with sunnier skies. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the mid-40s. Winds will grow stronger in the evening ahead of our next system which could bring us some accumulating snowfall.

This late-week system has been shifting over the past few days, which makes for a tricky forecast. Previously it looked like it would stay well to our south but has since started to shift farther north. This track could stay put, shift even farther north, or could swing back south again.

As it stands right now, it looks like snow will move in Friday night and last through Saturday morning. It looks like there’s a good chance for some accumulation in Dane county and points southeastward. We have lower confidence that our northern and western counties will see much of an impact from this.

