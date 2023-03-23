Calm End To The Week

Sunshine Friday

Snow Develops Friday Night

First Alert Day Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It appears Old Man Winter doesn’t want to give up just yet. After picking up 1-4 inches early this morning, we are tracking another round of wintry weather as we move into the weekend. As has been the case all winter long, this is another close call and tight gradient. Spring snows are inherently more tricky as well due to marginal temperatures, but also more moisture to work with. At this point, it does appear a heavy wet snow is likely for parts of southern Wisconsin Saturday. Right now it is favoring Madison and points south and east. A First Alert Day has been issued for potential impacts.

Decreasing clouds tonight with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s. There is the chance of patchy fog with light northeasterly winds. Mostly sunny on Friday and warmer with highs back to the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the east 5-15 mph. Clouds and snow chances return Friday night with lows around 30 degrees.

Saturday will feature heavy wet snow with accumulations likely. Snow will taper off by afternoon and evening. Gusty norther winds 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph are possible as highs get into the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows into the middle 20s. Mostly cloudy Sunday with a lingering flurry. Warmer wit highs back to the lower 40s.

Next week looks unsettled, but there are a lot of questions with several weak storm systems. More clouds than sun can be expected and a few rain or snow showers from time to time can’t be ruled out either. Right now, it looks like late week favors the best chance of wet weather as temperatures warm.

