Crews battle overnight fire at McFarland restoration company

By Taylor Bowden
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple crews fought a fire at a McFarland restoration company Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

McFarland fire and rescue reports crews remain on scene Thursday morning as they monitor hot spots.

Crews arrived at 4740 McFarland Court just after 10 p.m. Wed. night to find a commercial building with heavy smoke pouring from the sides of a vehicle and storage part of the building.

This part of the business is located between U.S. Highway 51 and Terminal Drive.

Authorities say additional crews needed to be called in, utilizing the Wisconsin Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) to the third box alarm level. 16 additional crews came to the scene to help.

Shortly after midnight crews had the fire under control. The aforementioned areas of the building sustained significant damage according to McFarland Fire and Rescue. The total damage is estimated to cost over $500,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

