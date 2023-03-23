Dane Co. sheriff warns of possible traffic delays ahead of wrestling championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Days ahead of the State Folkstyle Wrestling Championship, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is warning morning commuters of possible traffic delays Friday.

Drivers should plan ahead for higher traffic volume on the Beltline and at the John Nolen Drive and Rimrock road exits Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a release Thursday.

The State Folkstyle Wrestling Championship is being held at the Alliant Energy Center and a large number of participants in the competition will be arriving in the area first thing Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office will have deputies directing traffic at two main entrances of the Alliant Energy Center, it said. It asks drivers to be patient and consider taking an alternative route to their destination if possible.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.