Eight displaced after downtown Madison cooking fire

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight people were displaced from downtown Madison apartments Wednesday after a cooking fire.

The Madison Fire Department arrived just after 5:55 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue after receiving reports of a fire alarm going off and stated that the fire had caused the sprinkler system to switch on. The sprinkler was able to extinguish the fire.

The report indicated that two other apartment units were affected by the cooking fire. No one was hurt, according to the department.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents with finding temporary housing, the fire department added.

