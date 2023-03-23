Jackknifed semi causes early morning traffic near Portage

The semi was jackknifed
The semi was jackknifed(WiDOT)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports a semi was jackknifed at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning, causing I-39/90/94 Southbound to close at highway 78 near Portage.

WI DOT reports that the two right lanes heading southbound are affected, with the scene expected to be clear in about 2 hours.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

We will update this story once the scene is clear and traffic is flowing properly.

