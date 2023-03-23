Man involved in Brooklyn tree dispute enters plea, must serve probation

BROOKYLN, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from the Village of Brooklyn charged with firing a gun and threatening to shoot people over a tree dispute has reached a plea agreement, court records show.

Paul Douglas, 75, pleaded no contest and was convicted of making terrorist threats. Douglas was previously charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, but both of those charges have since been dismissed.

The confrontation happened last month in the Village of Brooklyn and triggered a large-scale police and SWAT response. The incident began when Douglas called 911, claiming someone was stealing his tree and threatening to start shooting people if a deputy did not stop it, according to a criminal complaint against him.

Douglas at the time told the dispatcher that a responding deputy should wear a bulletproof vest, the transcript continued, “because s***’s going to happen today.”

Douglas posted a $4,000 signature bond for the two felonies, and a $1,000 cash bond for the misdemeanor disorderly conduct in February. Douglas must serve two years of probation and an order was entered to forfeit his gun, according to court records.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.