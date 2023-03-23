National Agriculture Day recognized at Blackhawk Technical College

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blackhawk Technical College celebrated National Agriculture Day at its Monroe Campus Thursday.

Local and state leaders, industry experts, instructors and students gathered at the college to recognize and commend agriculture in Wisconsin. They also discussed the advances, training and people that keep the state’s industry thriving.

“One in nine people in the state of Wisconsin right now is in a job related to agriculture,” Romanski said. “Think about that. That is a powerhouse employer in our state.”

The event also included tours of the college’s Agriculture Education Center. Attendees could view demonstrations of the new bovine injection, birthing and ultrasound simulators, and a commercial sprayer simulator.

Alice in Dairyland Taylor Schaefer tries out the simulator during National Ag Day on Thursday, March 23, at Blackhawk Technical College's Monroe Campus, while Ben Huber, General Manager of Insight FS, and Randy Romanski, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, look on. (Amanda Urish, Blackhawk Technical College)

The Wisconsin Technical College System chooses one of its 16 campuses each year to highlight those who help the agriculture industry grow and thrive. This year, agriculture in Green County was highlighted.

Agriculture is a $104.8 billion industry in Wisconsin.

Agriculture Instructor Andrew Tucker talks to a group during National Ag Day on Thursday, March 23, at Blackhawk Technical College's Monroe Campus. (Amanda Urish, Blackhawk Technical College)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.