Platteville resident accused of several drug charges after task force investigation

Drug arrests
Drug arrests(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect at the focus of a Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force investigation was arrested just around six months after being released from prison for other drug-related charges.

The 25-year-old Platteville resident was released from the Wisconsin Prison System in September of 2022 for charges that include possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver THC, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. The suspect was placed on parole after being released.

Task force detectives received information the next month, in October of 2022, that the 25-year-old was allegedly involved in distributing illegal substances, including methamphetamine, and Suboxone in southwest Wisconsin and in Dubuque. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office noted that while Suboxone is normally prescribed to treat opioid abuse, the drug can be incorrectly used and has similar effects to the opioids it is designed to treat for.

Detectives investigated for months, and eventually spoke to and arrested the suspect on Feb. 28. In addition to finding fake pills suspected to be fentanyl in the suspect’s car, detectives found a loaded gun, methamphetamine, Suboxone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The Platteville resident faces charges of delivery of methamphetamine 10-50 grams, possession with intent for methamphetamine greater than 50 grams, possession of a firearm, possession with intent Schedule III, possession with intent fentanyl, possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office stated that the suspect is being held at the Grant County jail on a parole violation and faces potential revocation of probation.

Two other individuals were in the vehicle with the man at the time of the arrest, including a 39-year-old Rewey resident and 26-year-old Dubuque resident. The 39-year-old was arrested for a probation violation and the 26-year-old was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

