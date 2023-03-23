Snow Ending Early Today

Decreasing Clouds Today

First Alert Day Declared for Saturday

More Snow Saturday Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A band of moderate snow has pushed into southern Wisconsin. It will produce accumulating snow of up to an inch across the region. The snow will end quickly during the morning with sunshine return for the afternoon. Highs will be a bit cooler today with readings topping off in the lower 40s.

Heading into Friday night/Saturday, trends continue to favor a period of accumulating snow, particularly from late Friday night through late morning Saturday. Multiple inches of a wet, heavy snow is expected, but the exact placement of the heaviest snow band is still uncertain. Mostly locations will 2 to 6 inches of accumulation with some local totals seeing up to 8 inches. Currently, the favored area for the heaviest snow is from south central Wisconsin through east central Wisconsin. The main question from this event is how impactful it will be with road temperatures being above freezing to start. Accumulations will likely be higher away from the roads. NBC15 meteorologists have declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day due to this expected snowfall and its related travel impacts.

Wet, heavy snow will develop early Saturday. Several inches of accumulation is expected. (wmtv)

Snow is expected to come to an end from west to east Saturday afternoon/early evening. Sunshine returns for Sunday with highs expected to reach the middle 40s.

Today: Snow ending early, then decreasing cloudiness. High: 42. Wind: N 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 27. Wind: N 5.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 45.

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with snow likely. High: 39.

