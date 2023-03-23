Summerfest announces multi-genre lineup ahead of 55th anniversary

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Eric Church, Earth, Wind & Fire, Imagine Dragons, and other popular acts are headed to Milwaukee for Summerfest’s 55th anniversary.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) released the festival’s 2023 lineup Thursday. The multi-genre lineup of headliners also includes ODESZA, Zach Bryan and Dave Matthews Band, among others.

The 55th anniversary celebration will feature over 100 artists, MWF said. This year’s edition will replicate last year and take place over three weekends, June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

“Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival,” Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. said. “Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run.”

To purchase tickets and view a full festival lineup, including artist date, stage, and time slot, visit Summerfest.com. The festival is produced by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and presented by American Family Insurance.

