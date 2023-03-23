Summerfest announces multi-genre lineup ahead of 55th anniversary

(Summerfest)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Eric Church, Earth, Wind & Fire, Imagine Dragons, and other popular acts are headed to Milwaukee for Summerfest’s 55th anniversary.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) released the festival’s 2023 lineup Thursday. The multi-genre lineup of headliners also includes ODESZA, Zach Bryan and Dave Matthews Band, among others.

The 55th anniversary celebration will feature over 100 artists, MWF said. This year’s edition will replicate last year and take place over three weekends, June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

“Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival,” Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. said. “Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run.”

To purchase tickets and view a full festival lineup, including artist date, stage, and time slot, visit Summerfest.com. The festival is produced by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and presented by American Family Insurance.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
Multiple units respond to Middleton's Parmenter Street.
One arrested after shooting at Middleton business
Monona Fire
Monona FD: One dead, multiple displaced after apartment fire

Latest News

McFarland fire and rescue reports crews remain on scene Thursday morning as they monitor hot...
Crews battle overnight fire at McFarland restoration company
Lily Todd and her mom have built a candy coded empire over the past four years. An operation...
Madison 11-year-old builds sweet treats business
Wet, heavy snow will develop early Saturday. Several inches of accumulation is expected.
Snow Ending Early Today
Lily Todd is her workshop whipping up a fresh batch of lemon cotton candy Thursday morning.
Sweet taste of victory for Madison 11-year-old