Sweet taste of victory for Madison 11-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At the age of 11, Madison native Lily Todd runs a tasteful treats operation that would give any candymaker a run for their money.

Drumming up the idea of a cotton candy business at just 7 years old, Lily, alongside her business partner and mom, Tiffany Messenger, have taken that dream and turned it into a reality through the creation of Lily’s Magical Treats.

Lily and her mom make “organic dye free candy and confections” including the likes of cotton candy, lollipops, meringue, marshmallow, kettle corn and caramels to name a few.

The duo concoct their sweets using organic cane sugar, and have stayed busy selling the treats at the Greenway Station Farmers Market in Middleton. Not to mention selling goodies wholesale online, as well at events and school fundraisers.

You can have Lily’s Magical Treats cater an event or request party rentals for their cotton candy carts, snow cone cart and popcorn machine.

The Madison LLC also sells items such as cotton candy cakes, and freeze dried Skittles, Jolly Ranchers and gummy worms; everything under the umbrella of a candy-lovers wildest dreams.

And while you may be wondering well what do these creations taste like? Lily and her mom have stirred up more than 100 flavors of lollipop variations in addition to more than 70 flavors of cotton candy from from pickle and blueberry to watermelon, margarita, grapefruit, and IPA (hops).

Lily and Tiffany join The Morning Show Thursday to discuss the ever-growing business.

