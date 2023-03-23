Tech Savvy workshop encourages girls in STEM fields

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a one day workshop designed to inspire and encourage girls in STEM fields.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Tech Savvy co-chairs Pat Phillips and Carole Salinas to talk about the experience and details of the event. To watch the full interview and learn more, watch the full interview attached to this story.

To learn more and register for the upcoming Tech Savvy workshop on April 15, go to www.uww.edu/ce/camps/additional/techsavvy. The registration deadline is April 5.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.