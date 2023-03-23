Unresponsive jogger receives CPR from off-duty Madison firefighters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is commending two of their off-duty firefighter/EMTs for performing lifesaving CPR to a jogger who collapsed on Madison’s southwest side Wednesday.

The firefighters were passing by the corner of John Nolen Drive and East Lakeside Street in their vehicle when they noticed an unresponsive man lying on the ground, MFD said. The firefighters stopped to assist the man and after determining he had no pulse, began performing chest compressions

A 911 caller also reported the unresponsive jogger and MFD was dispatched to the same location within four minutes of receiving the call.

Once on scene, on-duty firefighter/EMTs took over care and the patient was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. According to MFD, the paramedics found a pulse on the patient once in the ambulance.

MFD said the patient became responsive and is currently in the hospital on the road to recovery.

The department noted that CPR is a critical link in the “chain of survival.” Watch this video to learn how to perform CPR and attend a community CPR class hosted by the Madison Fire Department. The first class takes place Wednesday, March 29, 8:30-10:00 a.m. at Fire Station 14 (3201 Dairy Drive). Email Captain AJ Greenlee at agreenlee@cityofmadison.com to register.

