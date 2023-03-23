Crash shuts down all lanes of US 12 at Oak Park Road

(MGN)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of US 12 at Oak Park Road in Deerfield are open after a crash closed the road in both directions Thursday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out a notification at around 12:15 p.m. for the crash. According to Dane Co. Communications, area EMS, a fire department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene.

The incident blocked both eastbound and westbound lanes of US 12 at Oak Park Road for about 45 minutes. WisDOT originally anticipated the closure could last at least two hours.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the crash, according to Dane Co. Communications.

