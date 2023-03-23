Wisconsin sees record low unemployment rate in February

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Preliminary employment estimates for February from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show Wisconsin has a record low unemployment rate of 2.7%.

The unemployment rate is down from 2.9% in January, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) said in a statement. The previous record of 2.8% was first set in January 2022. With the new record, the number of unemployed people in the state dropped by 5,100 in February to a total of 82,900 which is also a record low.

“Wisconsin is hard at work and February’s record low unemployment rate of 2.7% demonstrates the importance of workforce development efforts to equip job seekers with in-demand skills,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said.

Non-farm jobs also increased by 7,500 over February to hit a record high of 2,997,400, with service jobs seeing the largest increase, the DWD continued. The record passes pre-COVID-19 peaks by 3,400 jobs.

While areas such as manufacturing and leisure and hospitality saw increases in February, information, finance, and professional and business services saw job losses.

Pechacek attributed the success to Gov. Tony Ever’s new budget, which encourages career growth in health care and green careers. The budget’s allowance for paid family and medical leave also helps Wisconsin attract and keep workers.

