Wisconsin sees record low unemployment rate in February

(Northern News Now)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Preliminary employment estimates for February from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show Wisconsin has a record low unemployment rate of 2.7%.

The unemployment rate is down from 2.9% in January, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) said in a statement. The previous record of 2.8% was first set in January 2022. With the new record, the number of unemployed people in the state dropped by 5,100 in February to a total of 82,900 which is also a record low.

“Wisconsin is hard at work and February’s record low unemployment rate of 2.7% demonstrates the importance of workforce development efforts to equip job seekers with in-demand skills,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said.

Non-farm jobs also increased by 7,500 over February to hit a record high of 2,997,400, with service jobs seeing the largest increase, the DWD continued. The record passes pre-COVID-19 peaks by 3,400 jobs.

While areas such as manufacturing and leisure and hospitality saw increases in February, information, finance, and professional and business services saw job losses.

Pechacek attributed the success to Gov. Tony Ever’s new budget, which encourages career growth in health care and green careers. The budget’s allowance for paid family and medical leave also helps Wisconsin attract and keep workers.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Multiple Wisconsin school districts report swatting calls
Multiple units respond to Middleton's Parmenter Street.
One arrested after shooting at Middleton business
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported...
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate OK with Jan. 6 participant
Hackers attack Wisconsin court system computer network
Newly appointed Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski is interviewed on Thursday, March...
Wisconsin’s new secretary of state surprised by appointment
Wisconsin BBB warns businesses of impostor scams