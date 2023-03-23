World Doula Day celebrated Wednesday

On World Doula Day Wednesday, health system leaders are honoring those who make a difference in the lives of those who care for expecting women.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On World Doula Day Wednesday, health officials are honoring those who make a difference by providing maternal care and child health care.

SSM Health, Dean Health Plan and Harambee Village Doulas recognized how doulas play an important part in the pre- and postnatal care of underrepresented women in the community. The trio are working to bring more attention to the need for doulas.

Dean Health Plan launched a pilot program in June of 2021 that allows providers at SSM Health Dean Medical Group’s East and South Madison clinics and Maternal Fetal Medicine at St. Mary’s Hospital- Madison to refer eligible Black women to doulas at Harambee Village.

Certified Doula Nyah Miller at Harambee Village said her personal goal is to serve more BIPOC communities and increase overall maternal satisfaction.

“No matter the journey, no matter how hard the struggle is, no matter how hard the labor is, how exhausted I am, the second I see that baby come out and they hand that baby over to mom and I see the joy and the tears, it makes every obstacle worth it,” Miller said. “It’s such a beautiful process.”

