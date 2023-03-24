6 arrested in plan to ship fentanyl to Madison, DOJ reports

(Arizona's Family)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Five people from Madison were among the six suspects arrested so far as part of an investigation into Fentanyl shipments to the Wisconsin capital, the state Dept. of Justice revealed Friday morning.

The individuals were allegedly part of a plan to ship over five kilograms (approx. 11 lbs.) of the deadly drug through the mail. DEA agent John McGarry noted the how much that amount of Fentanyl that is by pointing out, “only two milligrams, equivalent to just a few grains of salt, is a potentially lethal dose.”

In addition to the six people already taken into custody, law enforcement agents have obtained warrants for the arrest of two other individuals, whose names were not released. Those who have been arrested were identified as:

  • Lloyd McKire-Bennett, 27, Madison, Wis.
  • Yoshi Walker, 25, Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Dejon Glover, 21, Madison, Wis.
  • Christopher Wilson, 46, Madison, Wis.
  • Deshawn Davis, 27, Madison, Wis.
  • John Maser, 34, Madison, Wis.

As law enforcement rounded up the suspects, they also reported finding six guns, one of which was converted to be fully automatic.

“We’re committed to dismantling the networks that traffic this and other dangerous narcotics and to holding those who sell fentanyl and other dangerous drugs accountable,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement announcing the arrest.

All of the suspects are facing federal drug trafficking charges, the DOJ indicated.

