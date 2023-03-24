Dane county emotional support dogs organization needs a helping hand

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Demand for Dogs On Call Inc.’s pet therapy services increased so much that it’s hard for handlers and pets to keep up.

Handler Jeff Rogers and his golden lab Street provide a mental health break for people in hospitals, long term care facilities and UW Madison’s campus.

“Slowly we’ve been able to regain momentum there but there’s still just huge demand,” Rogers said.

Rogers and Street spent Friday providing a break for student athletes stressed about competitions and finals.

”We’re deep in competition and we’re also deep in school so we need this break for sure,” UW Madison Track and Field Athlete Kiley Robbins said. ”They’re just the best thing ever. They’re always excited to see you no matter how your day is. That’s the best part of it.”

Dogs On Call Therapist Millie (Marcus Aarsvold)

Handler Todd Trampe has volunteered for over 10 years and said campus requests have more than doubled, but dog therapists have aged out.

”What really shocked us was how many of our elderly dogs had passed over that two year period,” he said. “Because when we got back and got organized we began to learn of, ‘Oh, I don’t have my dog anymore because my dog passed.’’'

Dogs On Call isn’t just for dogs, they also welcome rabbits, cats and small horses to participate.

Qualifications for a pet to join the organization includes a calm personality and that they enjoy human interaction.

Handlers can apply via the Dogs On Call website, then they’ll undergo workshops, certification and then they can join the team of pet therapists.

