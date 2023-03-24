Darlington man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old Darlington man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, the police department stated Friday.

The Darlington Police Department alleged that the man had sexual contact with the girl at a location on Ravine Street in Darlington. He was arrested around 5:45 p.m. Thursday and faces a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The 30-year-old was taken to the Lafayette County jail as he waits for future court proceedings.

Police also arrested the man’s 19-year-old roommate Thursday for allegedly obstructing the agency’s investigation into the incident. The 19-year-old was taken to the Lafayette County jail and was later released.

