Darlington man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old Darlington man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, the police department stated Friday.

The Darlington Police Department alleged that the man had sexual contact with the girl at a location on Ravine Street in Darlington. He was arrested around 5:45 p.m. Thursday and faces a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The 30-year-old was taken to the Lafayette County jail as he waits for future court proceedings.

Police also arrested the man’s 19-year-old roommate Thursday for allegedly obstructing the agency’s investigation into the incident. The 19-year-old was taken to the Lafayette County jail and was later released.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Multiple Wisconsin school districts report swatting calls
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony

Latest News

New Walworth County Ordinance dealing with ATV/UTV use
The UW Police Dept. release a photo of its mounted unit horse Vettel and her new foal Puck, on...
Oh Baby! UWPD mounted unit Vetter surprises police dept.
Reedsburg man wins $1.5 million in Megabucks jackpot
WSP confirms names in deadly Lake Delton crash in December