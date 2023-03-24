Drop the Puck on ALS hockey game Saturday raises money for local patients

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Capitols will be lacing up their skates for the 6th annual Drop the Puck on ALS hockey game Saturday night.

From Suter Suite tickets to a 50/50 raffle, proceeds will stay local and go to the Wisconsin Chapter of the ALS association.

Nonprofit Rockin4ALS started over 20 years ago and was founded by Steve Weekes who passed away from ALS in 2005.

His brother, John Weekes, is now the event coordinator for Drop The Puck on ALS.

“When my brother had I and my father-in-law had it, nobody really understood what it was. ‘Oh that’s the Lou Gehrig’s thing.’ But to really dive deeper in the research is gaining strides and the money is for the research but also their time here when you are diagnosed is very short. So adaptive patient care and service is very key to us like ramps, computers, and speech devices and handrails that are not covered by insurance or any other supplemental insurance funds,” Weekes said.

Drop the Puck is just one of the big events Rockin4ALS holds each year.

Kelley Lawrenz, VP of Patient and Caregiver Engagement with Rockin4ALS also has a personal tie to the event. Her father, Mike McKenna, was diagnosed with ALS in 1998 and passed away in 2001. McKenna is also John Weekes’ father-in-law mentioned previously.

“He just gave me the spirit of being tenacious with making sure to give back to the community that helped us through that situation. Been doing it ever since,” Lawrenz said. “It’s deeply personal and meeting the patient families today from all walks of life, it’s very rewarding to know that we’re making a difference.”

Lawrenz said all of the events and fundraising efforts Rockin4ALS does is keeping patients and their families in mind.

“To advocate for them, raise money for them, is the big key and just have fun doing it,” she said.

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. Tickets can be purchased here. Future Rockin4ALS events can be found here.

