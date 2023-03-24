Family in disbelief after loved one killed while working at Middleton car dealership

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of the victim who was shot and killed during a disagreement with an MSI Auto customer is mourning the loss of their loved one.

Kawsu Samba’s family describes the 34-year-old as a kind, quiet and hard working man who did not deserve to be gunned down at his job during a dispute over a leased car on Monday.

Three days after Samba was killed, his family from Washington, New York, Colorado and elsewhere gathered together in Madison to support one another in their grief.

Kawsu was born in Gambia, Africa and then moved to the United States in 2011. He graduated from college with an accounting and finance degree.

After coming to the U.S., he wanted his family to do the same so he would help sponsor siblings. He paid for his younger sister Absa Samba’s housing and helped her build a community in Madison.

”Everybody was special to him. That’s who he was,” Absa said. ”He was always trying to bring everyone together. He wanted everyone around him to be happy. He’ll do anything to help anyone he comes across.”

The last time Absa spoke to her brother was one week before he was shot and killed to discuss her master’s graduation ceremony.

Kawsu’s older sister Ngenarr Samba last spoke with him at a family reunion in Gambia.

She rushed to Madison from her home in Seattle after hearing he’d become a victim of gun violence.

“I didn’t get to see him again and I will never get a chance to see him again,” Ngenarr said.

According to a criminal complaint, suspect Jakira Anderson claimed Kawsu was aggressive toward her and she acted in self defense. Kawsu’s family members stated he would never behave aggressively toward anyone.

”I want the whole world to know Kawsu would not even hurt a fly,” Ngenarr said. ”Kawsu is never a violent person. He would be the last person to have an altercation with any person.”

He recently celebrated two months of marriage and was expecting his first child with his wife.

