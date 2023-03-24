Family in disbelief after loved one killed while working at Middleton car dealership

The family of the victim who was shot and killed during a disagreement with an MSI Auto customer is mourning the loss of their loved one.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of the victim who was shot and killed during a disagreement with an MSI Auto customer is mourning the loss of their loved one.

Kawsu Samba’s family describes the 34-year-old as a kind, quiet and hard working man who did not deserve to be gunned down at his job during a dispute over a leased car on Monday.

Three days after Samba was killed, his family from Washington, New York, Colorado and elsewhere gathered together in Madison to support one another in their grief.

Kawsu was born in Gambia, Africa and then moved to the United States in 2011. He graduated from college with an accounting and finance degree.

Kawsu Samba
Kawsu Samba(Family of Kawsu Samba)

After coming to the U.S., he wanted his family to do the same so he would help sponsor siblings. He paid for his younger sister Absa Samba’s housing and helped her build a community in Madison.

”Everybody was special to him. That’s who he was,” Absa said. ”He was always trying to bring everyone together. He wanted everyone around him to be happy. He’ll do anything to help anyone he comes across.”

The last time Absa spoke to her brother was one week before he was shot and killed to discuss her master’s graduation ceremony.

Kawsu’s older sister Ngenarr Samba last spoke with him at a family reunion in Gambia.

She rushed to Madison from her home in Seattle after hearing he’d become a victim of gun violence.

“I didn’t get to see him again and I will never get a chance to see him again,” Ngenarr said.

Kawsu Samba and his mother Aji Maimuna Dem.
Kawsu Samba and his mother Aji Maimuna Dem.(Family of Kawsu Samba)

According to a criminal complaint, suspect Jakira Anderson claimed Kawsu was aggressive toward her and she acted in self defense. Kawsu’s family members stated he would never behave aggressively toward anyone.

”I want the whole world to know Kawsu would not even hurt a fly,” Ngenarr said. ”Kawsu is never a violent person. He would be the last person to have an altercation with any person.”

He recently celebrated two months of marriage and was expecting his first child with his wife.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Multiple Wisconsin school districts report swatting calls
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown
Multiple units respond to Middleton's Parmenter Street.
One arrested after shooting at Middleton business
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony

Latest News

Family in disbelief after loved one shot and killed at Middleton car dealership
Family in disbelief after loved one shot and killed at Middleton car dealership
Agriculture Instructor Andrew Tucker talks to a group during National Ag Day on Thursday, March...
National Agriculture Day recognized at Blackhawk Technical College
Norsk Golf Club in Mount Horeb, Wis. was open for two days before closing temporarily due to...
Area golf courses struggle to open as ski season lingers
Area golf courses struggle to open as ski season lingers
Area golf courses struggle to open as ski season lingers