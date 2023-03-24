First Alert Day Through Saturday

Snow Develops Tonight

Heavy Snow Saturday Morning

Snow Tapers Saturday Afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a mild and calm Friday, Old Man Winter makes a return to kick off the weekend. A First Alert Day is in place Friday night through Saturday along with a Winter Weather Advisory for Madison and points south and east. A late week winter storm will bring a heavy wet snow to parts of the area. Snow totals in the advisory area will range from 2-7 inches with a sharp cutoff to the north and west resulting in very little snow. This will be a heavy wet snow and is likely to cause some problems despite warm ground temperatures. Winds gusting to 35 mph on Saturday will add insult to injury.

Cloudy skies early tonight with snow developing after midnight. Lows around 30 with northeasterly winds picking up 10-15 mph. Snow likely the first half of Saturday before tapering in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s with gusty northwesterly winds of 15-20 gusting to 35 mph. Cloudy skies Saturday night with lows into the middle 20s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a stray rain or snow shower. Highs into the lower 40s with a light northerly wind.

Next week looks unsettled, but no big weathermakers. There will be a daily chance of a rain or snow shower with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 40s with lows into the upper 20s. There may be a slightly better chance of showers by the time we reach the end of the week and next weekend.

