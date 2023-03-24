Green Bay murder suspect Taylor Schabusiness found competent to stand trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman charged in a gruesome murder in Green Bay has been found competent to stand trial.

A competency hearing was scheduled Friday afternoon for 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness.

Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion and dismembering his body back in February of last year. She pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. That plea led to a lengthy process of multiple competency hearings and mental evaluations.

During a different hearing a few weeks ago, she attacked her attorney in court. That attorney resigned from the case and Schabusiness’ new attorney has asked for another competency exam, saying the most recent exam from November doesn’t take factors like Schabusiness’ court attack into account.

In a newly filed court document, the new defense for Schabusiness connected her previous courtroom attack to a “mental breakdown” and called the November exam “stale.”

In Friday’s hearing, the judge denied the defense attorney’s motion for another competency evaluation. A jury trial was scheduled for July 24, with jury selection scheduled for Friday July 21. A final pre trial hearing is scheduled for the morning of July 17.

Schabusiness is currently being held in jail on a $2 million dollar cash bond.

