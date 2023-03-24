Heavy Snow Likely Saturday Morning

Sunshine Today

Snow Developing Late Tonight

Snow Ending Around Midday Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day as a late-winter storm impacts the region. A period of heavy snow is forecast to occur across southern Wisconsin from early Saturday morning through midday Saturday. The highest snowfall rates are expected to occur between 6am and noon Saturday with hourly accumulation rates of 1″ per hour possible.

Wet, heavy snow is expected across the southern and southeastern Wisconsin Saturday morning. (wmtv)

Similar to the event from a few weeks ago, the snow will have a harder time accumulating on roads when compared to grassy areas and trees due to road/air temperatures. However, when snowfall rates are at their highest (Saturday morning) there likely will be some accumulations on the roads to make them slippery for a period of time.

There still is uncertainty with the path and strength of the system, which leads into question about how much accumulations we will see. There exists the possibility that the system tracks further east and takes the heavier band of snow with it to the east. On the other side of it, there still is the potential that there could be some 6″+ accumulations, more so in Walworth/Waukesha/Milwaukee/Racine/Kenosha counties. The general expectation is for 3-6″ of snowfall accumulation across the Advisory counties with a sharp cutoff in snowfall amounts further west and the potential for some higher amounts in southeastern WI.

Sunday is looking quiet and dry with sunshine. Highs will reach the lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.